Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
New episodes of "The Uncertain Hour" are out now! Listen now

In Zimbabwe, rolling blackouts hobble mining goals

ish Mafundikwa Apr 5, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Zimbabwe has the largest African lithium deposits, a mineral crucial to electric vehicle batteries. Above, workers inspect an open cast lithium mine in Goromonzi, Zimbabwe. Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images

In Zimbabwe, rolling blackouts hobble mining goals

ish Mafundikwa Apr 5, 2023
Heard on:
Zimbabwe has the largest African lithium deposits, a mineral crucial to electric vehicle batteries. Above, workers inspect an open cast lithium mine in Goromonzi, Zimbabwe. Tafadzwa Ufumeli/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Zimbabwe is rich in minerals, including gold, platinum and chrome. It also has the largest African lithium deposits, which are crucial in producing electric vehicle batteries

But power blackouts have hobbled the southern African country’s mining industry for years, and it may have to revise its bullish production targets due to worsening power blackouts.

Zimbabwe’s main electricity source is hydropower from Lake Kariba on the Zambezi River, but climate change-induced droughts, which result in low water levels, have forced a drastic reduction in energy generation.

Mining accounted for three-quarters of Zimbabwe’s export earnings in 2022 and the government has an ambitious plan to export $12 billion in minerals this year. 

However, rolling blackouts — also called load shedding — have impacted production, according to Collin Chibafa, the president of the Chamber of Mines Zimbabwe.

“About 88% of our members are experiencing at least six hours of load shedding daily,” Chibafa said. “That would impact the level of production that comes out.” Some mines experience blackouts for as long as 12 hours a day, he added.

While some mines have built their own solar power plants, they only provide power for a few hours. And others have opted for environmentally unfriendly diesel generators, Chibafa said. “Obviously that’s an expensive and the least viable option. If you have people underground, they need ventilation, they need oxygen.”

Mining companies can also import power directly from other countries, under a deal facilitated by the regional utility organization, called the Southern African Power Pool, or SAPP.

“We allow large customers to become members of SAPP [so that] a large mine can buy power from the market instead of from the local utility,” said Steven Dihwa, SAAP’s executive director.

While the Zimbabwean government remains optimistic it will achieve its $12 billion target by the end of this year, economist Victor Bhoroma is skeptical.

“One of the key challenges is the provision of power to the mines,” Bhoroma said. “When you have electricity challenges, it puts a dent in achieving that target.”

Zimbabwe’s government is offering incentives to encourage private investment in solar and hydropower to ease the power crisis. There is also talk of a new hydroelectric facility upstream from Lake Kariba. But even if that plan takes off, building a power station takes years. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:28 AM PDT
8:19
3:00 AM PDT
36:10
7:22 AM PDT
1:50
2:34 AM PDT
9:33
6:39 PM PDT
33:12
Apr 4, 2023
27:44
Mar 29, 2023
11:27
Employers want everyone back in the office — for real this time
Employers want everyone back in the office — for real this time
One state is betting on technology to address problem gambling
Marketplace Tech
One state is betting on technology to address problem gambling
Job openings fall in a possible sign of the elusive "soft landing"
Job openings fall in a possible sign of the elusive "soft landing"
A Fed president on remedies for inflation, banking supervision, and the possibility of recession
A Fed president on remedies for inflation, banking supervision, and the possibility of recession