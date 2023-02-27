A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Will there be a recession, and if so, when? It depends on which economist you ask.

Kimberly Adams Feb 27, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Unsure about the future of the economy? You're not alone. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Will there be a recession, and if so, when? It depends on which economist you ask.

Kimberly Adams Feb 27, 2023
Heard on:
Unsure about the future of the economy? You're not alone. Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

You’ve probably been hearing a lot of guesses lately about when or if we’re going to be in a recession.  

You may also recall from stories we’ve done in the past that the National Association for Business Economics regularly surveys its member economists about where they think the economy is going.  

The latest edition of that Outlook Survey was released Monday, and 58% of the economists queried think we are likely to have a recession within the next 12 months. But they are kind of all over the place when it comes to exactly when it would happen and how bad it might be. 

While a majority of economists do still think a recession is more likely than not, “they’re not actually predicting a downturn in economic growth or in jobs being added in any quarter,” said Ken Simonson, the chief economist for the Associated General Contractors of America and a spokesperson for NABE.

Rather than a soft landing, a hard landing or no landing at all, “I see this as touch and go,” he said. “And that’s both an aviation term for just touching down for a moment and then taking off, but also in the layman’s terms of being very close to either a downturn or maybe we’re not going to have one.”

Good luck running a business based on that projection.

To stick with that aviation metaphor: “There’s a bunch of headwinds, not too many tailwinds. But a lot of just kind of in-the-middle-type, you know, variables that are somewhat neutral,” said Joe Feldman, a senior managing director at Telsey Advisory Group.

He pointed to the strong retail sales in January that contradict warnings about consumers reining in their spending.  

“It’s very confusing,” Feldman said. “When the top economists in the world can’t really agree on the direction of the trends, it’s extremely difficult for most of the companies and the retailers to come at it as well.”

So if you’re confused about where this economy is going, join the club. 

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

6:03 PM PST
14:50
3:45 PM PST
27:23
1:39 PM PST
1:50
7:10 AM PST
7:28
Feb 27, 2023
9:48
Feb 21, 2023
24:07
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Retirement accounts fell more than 20% in 2022
Retirement accounts fell more than 20% in 2022
The Federal Reserve's economic policy powers might be limitless, but should they?
Shelf Life
The Federal Reserve's economic policy powers might be limitless, but should they?
Now we're paying for social media ... but for what, exactly?
Marketplace Tech
Now we're paying for social media ... but for what, exactly?
Will there be a recession, and if so, when? It depends on which economist you ask.
Will there be a recession, and if so, when? It depends on which economist you ask.