Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Consumer debt is becoming more of a burden

Justin Ho Feb 7, 2023
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Fed's consumer credit report, due out today, will show whether people are continuing to take on more and more debt. Getty Images

Consumer debt is becoming more of a burden

Justin Ho Feb 7, 2023
Heard on:
The Fed's consumer credit report, due out today, will show whether people are continuing to take on more and more debt. Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Consumer debt has been rising recently — in the third quarter, credit card balances rose 15%, according to the New York Federal Reserve. That was the biggest increase in more than two decades.

Consumer debt first started rising during the pandemic because people felt comfortable borrowing money — thanks in large part to the strong job market.

But later, inflation picked up, said Kathy Bostjancic, chief economist at Nationwide.

“And that’s making people, especially even just on non-discretionary items, lean more and use credit more to be able to make those purchases,” Bostjancic said.

Consumer debt levels have not yet gotten to the point where they’re a major concern because people’s pay has been rising, said Shannon Seery, an economist at Wells Fargo.

“When we put it in the context of income, these debt burdens still are pretty manageable from a macro perspective,” Seery said.

But Seery said consumer debt is rising faster in certain parts of the economy.

“So balances of borrowers under 30, and in your lowest income quintile for example, are now above pre-pandemic levels, in terms of credit card debt outstanding,” she said.

Seery said lower-income groups are starting to see their wage gains slow down. That means their debt will become more of a burden.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:14 AM PST
7:51
4:04 AM PST
11:22
7:33 AM PST
1:50
3:00 AM PST
22:31
6:40 PM PST
16:18
Feb 6, 2023
27:32
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
The global economy proves stronger than expected, which is good news for the U.S.
The global economy proves stronger than expected, which is good news for the U.S.
Older zoos face decisions around cages built for different times
Older zoos face decisions around cages built for different times
What happens when your streaming show gets "disappeared"?
What happens when your streaming show gets "disappeared"?
As the Family and Medical Leave Act turns 30, millions of Americans still lack access to paid leave
As the Family and Medical Leave Act turns 30, millions of Americans still lack access to paid leave

Need some Econ 101?

Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.

Let's do it!