Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
The countdown is on- we need to raise $200,000- help us reach our goal by tomorrow. Donate Now

Consumers have shifted spending away from goods and toward services

Justin Ho May 26, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Now that they're out of the house, consumers are spending money on things like travel and dining out — despite their rising costs. Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Consumers have shifted spending away from goods and toward services

Justin Ho May 26, 2022
Heard on:
Now that they're out of the house, consumers are spending money on things like travel and dining out — despite their rising costs. Jeenah Moon/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

We’ll get a sense of how consumers have been spending their money later this week, when the Commerce Department releases its personal consumption expenditures index for the month of April.

Big retailers including Target, Walmart and Best Buy have been reporting that consumers have been spending less on goods and more on services — echoing a refrain we’ve been hearing for a while now.

Spending on goods jumped at the start of this year, but it’s been falling ever since.

“What we are seeing now is probably people holding back because either, a) because of higher prices or b) they’re waiting until they can start seeing more supply come online,” said Jennifer Lee, senior economist at the Bank of Montreal.

On the other hand, spending on services like travel and going out to eat has been steadily increasing for most of the last year, according to the Commerce Department.

“We’re really just kind of in the early stages of that shift. And it’s going to pick up steam, we think,” said Kathy Bostjancic at Oxford Economics.

Many people already bought all the TVs and household goods they need, she said. Now, they want to get out of the house and even though prices are rising, consumers can afford to spend money.

“The labor market is still very strong, and there’s still a big pile of savings on the household balance sheet,” said Bostjancic.

Spending on services won’t replace spending on goods. For instance, Bostjancic said people will buy more vehicles when more become available.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:25 AM PDT
8:36
2:31 AM PDT
7:11
2:44 AM PDT
1:50
4:45 PM PDT
18:45
4:31 PM PDT
27:27
May 19, 2022
31:39
May 19, 2022
1:02
Let's talk about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Make Me Smart
Let's talk about the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Long after wildfires race through rural communities, mobile home parks still await rebuilding
Long after wildfires race through rural communities, mobile home parks still await rebuilding
What are the fastest ways to address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles?
What are the fastest ways to address the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles?
Amazon shareholders to challenge the company on pay and working conditions
Amazon shareholders to challenge the company on pay and working conditions

The countdown is on 

We’re trying to raise $200,000 by tomorrow! Help us reach our goal. 

Give Now