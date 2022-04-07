Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

How MLB’s younger set factored into the dispute between owners and players

Andy Uhler Apr 7, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels throws in the bullpen before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

How MLB’s younger set factored into the dispute between owners and players

Andy Uhler Apr 7, 2022
Heard on:
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels throws in the bullpen before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The Major League Baseball season gets underway later today, which will be a relief for fans. 

For 99 days, the owners locked the players out while the two sides negotiated a new collective bargaining agreement.

They finally reached an agreement on March 10. One of the main sticking points was over how long players had to wait before they become eligible for salary arbitration.

Despite the backdrop of people getting paid to play a game, this is a labor story.

“It’s about paying people who are providing what’s exciting about the sport. And what’s exciting about the sport, are the young stars who emerge out of nowhere,” said Michael LeRoy, who teaches labor law at the University of Illinois.

Teams don’t have to pay them more than the league minimum salary until they become eligible for arbitration – which usually takes at least three seasons. Former MLB executive Marty Conway said teams are using data analytics to pay the least amount for the most talent.

“Owners and general managers could look at players almost as a blind resume and say, ‘If I’m getting the same or better production from a player who’s less than three years, that I don’t have to pay into the tens of millions of dollars, I’m just going to do that,” Conway said.

Conway said as a result, average player salaries have decreased while the number of younger players has increased.

Under the new agreement, arbitration won’t happen any earlier, but the league will set aside $50 million per season to reward the best younger players.

There’s a lot happening in the world.  Through it all, Marketplace is here for you. 

You rely on Marketplace to break down the world’s events and tell you how it affects you in a fact-based, approachable way. We rely on your financial support to keep making that possible. 

Your donation today powers the independent journalism that you rely on. For just $5/month, you can help sustain Marketplace so we can keep reporting on the things that matter to you.  

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:37 AM PDT
7:26
2:41 AM PDT
7:18
7:39 AM PDT
1:50
5:47 PM PDT
16:30
Apr 6, 2022
27:58
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
How "detention" is punishing truck drivers and supply chains
How "detention" is punishing truck drivers and supply chains
Why companies repurchase their own shares
Why companies repurchase their own shares
Biden wants minerals for electric vehicles mined in the U.S.
Biden wants minerals for electric vehicles mined in the U.S.
Amazon union showcases the power of grassroots labor organizing, professor says
Amazon union showcases the power of grassroots labor organizing, professor says