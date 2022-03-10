Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Your donation to Marketplace goes twice as far today. Match my gift

Federal budget delays can create funding uncertainty for Native health program

Savannah Maher Mar 10, 2022
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Indian Health Service requires its budget to be approved by Congress every year. Short-term funding and government shutdowns can throw that into chaos. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Federal budget delays can create funding uncertainty for Native health program

Savannah Maher Mar 10, 2022
Heard on:
The Indian Health Service requires its budget to be approved by Congress every year. Short-term funding and government shutdowns can throw that into chaos. Win McNamee/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The House approved a $1.5 trillion dollar spending measure late Wednesday to fund the U.S. government and prevent potential shutdown. It still needs to pass on the Senate, and the government is continuing to operate on stopgap funding. ​ 

Leaders of tribal nations are watching all of this closely — as short-term funding creates uncertainty for many vital programs that serve Native people.  

Dee Sabattus, who served as health director for the Passamaquoddy Tribe at Indian Township during the last government shutdown, had to reduce care services and staffing during that time.

Sabbatus, who now works with United South and Eastern Tribes, said that’s because the Indian Health Service – which serves 2.5 million Native people – has to have its budgets approved by Congress every year.

Liz Malerba with United South and Eastern Tribes said the agency should get advance appropriations, which provide a bridge for vital programs between budgets.

“It would provide a level of certainty and stability in funding that we do not have yet,” she said.

Despite a request from President Biden, advance funding for the IHS didn’t make it into the spending package Congress is expected to vote on soon.

“This was really disappointing and really it remains unclear what the sticking point is,” said Meredith Raimondi with the National Council of Urban Indian Health. Raimondi said the IHS budget should be insulated from political impasses.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:25 AM PST
8:01
3:00 AM PST
6:53
2:45 AM PST
1:50
5:32 PM PST
16:50
4:34 PM PST
26:38
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
For global brands, pulling out of Russia isn't a yes-or-no question
For global brands, pulling out of Russia isn't a yes-or-no question
The war in Ukraine means more chaos for global shipping
The war in Ukraine means more chaos for global shipping
Why do we import Russian (and other foreign) oil when we have a lot of it in the U.S.?
Why do we import Russian (and other foreign) oil when we have a lot of it in the U.S.?
What does OPEC have to say about the Russian oil situation? Not much.
What does OPEC have to say about the Russian oil situation? Not much.

Double your impact 

Today only, your donation will be MATCHED by the Marketplace Investors Challenge Fund!   

Match my gift