Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Despite rising costs and labor shortages, home builders remain optimistic

Justin Ho Dec 16, 2021
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Demand is one of the driving forces behind home builders' improving optimism. Getty Images

Despite rising costs and labor shortages, home builders remain optimistic

Justin Ho Dec 16, 2021
Heard on:
Demand is one of the driving forces behind home builders' improving optimism. Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Later this morning, we’ll get data on how many home construction projects were started in November. We know that some building materials have been in short supply and builders have had a hard time finding workers. That said, a new index from the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo found that builder confidence rose in December.

Home builder confidence is rising because builders know there’s a lot of demand for what they do.

“The existing home inventory is quite low, and that is supporting demand for new construction,” said Robert Dietz, chief economist with the National Association of Home Builders.

That low inventory of homes gives home builders a lot of leverage, said Mark Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo. As a result, he said, builders are more likely to focus on constructing homes with higher profit margins.

“So we’re seeing a lot more interest in building larger, more expensive homes,” Vitner said, adding that a lot of big investors have been interested in buying rental housing — entire neighborhoods of homes built to be rented.

“From a home builder perspective, that offers economies of scale. Because they’re building a lot of homes in close proximity to each other. They have a better idea of what they need to order,” he said.

Vitner said that’s good news for builders, but not so much for potential home buyers — they may have a harder time competing with investors for new homes.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:25 AM PST
7:39
2:20 AM PST
9:50
7:39 AM PST
1:50
4:49 PM PST
26:22
Dec 14, 2021
33:54
Dec 9, 2021
32:10
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
How corporate real estate investors affect tight housing markets
How corporate real estate investors affect tight housing markets
Supply chain woes have retailers bracing for extra inventory in 2022
Supply chain woes have retailers bracing for extra inventory in 2022
The Fed has ways to put the brakes on rising prices
The Fed has ways to put the brakes on rising prices
Cellphones can be banned as workplace distractions. What about using them as lifelines?
Marketplace Tech
Cellphones can be banned as workplace distractions. What about using them as lifelines?