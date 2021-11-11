Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Quitting TimeMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Farmers face rising fertilizer prices and supply constraints

Andy Uhler Nov 11, 2021
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
Natural gas prices are at historic highs, and natural gas accounts for up to 90% of the operating cost of producing fertilizer. JackF via Getty Images

Farmers face rising fertilizer prices and supply constraints

Andy Uhler Nov 11, 2021
Heard on:
Natural gas prices are at historic highs, and natural gas accounts for up to 90% of the operating cost of producing fertilizer. JackF via Getty Images

In this economy, it seems like nothing is escaping inflation. Take natural gas.

And those rising natural gas prices are pushing up the price of something farmers think about a lot: fertilizer. When the cost of an agricultural input like fertilizer goes up, farmers feel it.

This time last year, Brian Hora was paying about $500 for a ton of nitrogen-based fertilizers for growing his corn. “And now it is about $1250,” said Hora, who farms in Washington County, Iowa. His family’s been working land there for seven generations; he understands that fertilizer costs fluctuate.

“There’s definitely peaks and valleys, and we’re extremely high right now. I mean, to go from where we were a year ago to this level is unprecedented,” Hora said.

This agricultural input is more expensive because of an input for the input, said Sam Taylor, who researches farm inputs at RaboBank and produces its semi-annual Global Fertilizer Outlook.

“Natural gas accounts for anywhere between 70% to 90% of the operating costs,” Taylor said. That’s the operating costs of producing nitrogen. Natural gas is a key ingredient in that process, and natural gas prices are at historic highs.

There’s also — you guessed it — supply chain snags with fertilizers. “At the shortest, the supply chain is six to eight weeks out. At the longest, you’re looking at two to three years out,” said Shelby Myers, an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Just finding truck drivers to get fertilizer to retailers and then to farms is a battle. Hora said he’d hoped these fertilizer supply chain issues would have been ironed out already.

“And that never happened,” he said.

For now, he has one strategy for dealing with rising prices and limited supply: He’s looking at ways to reduce the amount of traditional fertilizers he uses to grow his corn and soybeans — without compromising yield.

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

1:48 PM PST
35:53
7:32 AM PST
9:08
2:03 PM PST
1:50
3:00 AM PST
7:13
Nov 10, 2021
14:28
Nov 10, 2021
27:35
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Uncertainty for businesses in legal tangle over federal vaccination rule
COVID-19
Uncertainty for businesses in legal tangle over federal vaccination rule
Why one former ICU nurse quit his job: "I was having panic attacks"
Quitting Time
Why one former ICU nurse quit his job: "I was having panic attacks"
Negotiating during the Great Resignation
Quitting Time
Negotiating during the Great Resignation
Inflation is at a 30-year high
Inflation is at a 30-year high