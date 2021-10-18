Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played

Colorado mandates health insurance coverage for transgender care

Amanda Peacher Oct 18, 2021
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images

Colorado mandates health insurance coverage for transgender care

Amanda Peacher Oct 18, 2021
Heard on:
Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Colorado state officials announced last week that health insurance plans will be required to cover gender-confirmation care for transgender people, starting in 2023. The federal government has approved the change, calling it a “landmark step” in addressing health care disparities.

Colorado’s policy change means that many private health care plans will be required to cover hormone therapy, gender confirmation surgery, and facial surgery for transgender patients. Procedures that Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen with the National Center for Transgender Equality said “are actually recognized as primary care … this is essential health care and it deserves to be covered.”

Colorado is the first state to mandate this level of care, said Lindsey Dawson with the Kaiser Family Foundation. 

“But other states can certainly follow suit,” she said.

For trans folks in Colorado, it now means they don’t have to pay out of pocket for care that can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Marvyn Allen, with One Colorado, an LGBTQ advocacy organization in Denver, remembers that stress. Before getting surgery years ago, Allen spent a lot of time evaluating their finances, “and try to figure out, how the heck am I going to pay for this?”

And, Allen said, once people get the care they need, they can move on with their lives and focus on other things. 

We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.

Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.

In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.

Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:18 AM PDT
10:17
3:00 AM PDT
8:40
7:29 AM PDT
1:50
Oct 15, 2021
25:43
Oct 15, 2021
27:17
Oct 14, 2021
42:47
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Revisiting location-based pay in this era of remote work
The Big Return
Revisiting location-based pay in this era of remote work
Will round-the-clock work at Port of LA free up the supply chain?
Will round-the-clock work at Port of LA free up the supply chain?
BBQ used to be poor folks' food. Now, some of it is $36 per pound.
BBQ used to be poor folks' food. Now, some of it is $36 per pound.
Why does our tax system have brackets?
I've Always Wondered ...
Why does our tax system have brackets?