Today’s numbers: The COVID economy
As of June 11, 2021.
U.S. COVID cases the past week: -1%
Americans with at least one COVID vaccine dose: 53%
Japanese with at least one dose: 13%
Argentinians with at least one dose: 27%
Number of unemployed since 2019
Car rental prices, May: +12% over April
Job postings on Indeed.com, June: +29% over pre-pandemic
Vaccinated Americans who are now comfortable engaging in a wide range of consumer activities outside the home: 51%
Unvaccinated Americans who are now comfortable engaging in a wide range of consumer activities outside the home: 53%
Parents comfortable with their children being in in-person school now: 33%
Parents who will be comfortable within three months: 64%
“The leading economic indicator is … the virus.” More than one analyst has put it to us this way. As we try to understand and quantify this unprecedented global economic collapse — and now the attempted restart — we’re following key metrics for COVID-19 and the broader economy.
Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented.
Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.
We’re here to help you navigate this changed world and economy.
Our mission at Marketplace is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. It’s a tough task, but it’s never been more important.
In the past year, we’ve seen record unemployment, stimulus bills, and reddit users influencing the stock market. Marketplace helps you understand it all, will fact-based, approachable, and unbiased reporting.
Generous support from listeners and readers is what powers our nonprofit news—and your donation today will help provide this essential service. For just $5/month, you can sustain independent journalism that keeps you and thousands of others informed.