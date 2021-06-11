Today’s numbers: The COVID economy

As of June 11, 2021.

U.S.‌ COVID cases the past week: -1%

Americans with at least one COVID vaccine dose: 53%

Japanese with at least one dose: 13%

Argentinians with at least one dose: 27%

Number of unemployed since 2019

Car rental prices, May: +12% over April

Job postings on Indeed.com, June: +29% over pre-pandemic

Vaccinated Americans who are now comfortable engaging in a wide range of consumer activities outside the home: 51%

Unvaccinated Americans who are now comfortable engaging in a wide range of consumer activities outside the home: 53%

Parents comfortable with their children being in in-person school now: 33%

Parents who will be comfortable within three months: 64%

“The leading economic indicator is … the virus.” More than one analyst has put it to us this way. As we try to understand and quantify this unprecedented global economic collapse — and now the attempted restart — we’re following key metrics for COVID-19 and the broader economy.

Keep in mind: The tally of COVID-19 cases represents only the ones that are documented.

Our main trusty sources: World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Johns Hopkins University, Our World in Data (based on WHO data, Covid Tracking (scientist/journalist collaboration), GasBuddy.