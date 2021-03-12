How far will the $28.6 billion relief fund for restaurants go?
The new federal economic relief package provides $28.6 billion for restaurants, food trucks and bars. Like the Paycheck Protection Program, the Restaurant Revitalization Fund is a lifeline for businesses devastated by the pandemic. But there are at least some key differences.
PPP loans came with rules. For the money to be forgiven, a good portion had to go to payroll. Beth Gruitch, who owns four bistros in Denver, couldn’t safely bring enough people into work. So to meet requirements, “we had, you know, essentially paid our employees to stay home.”
She’d like to have spent some of the loan on her outdoor dining setup. That’s her plan if she gets a grant — it’s not a loan — from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
How much money businesses qualify for is an easy equation: 2019 gross receipts, minus 2020 receipts, minus any PPP.
Certain types of businesses will be prioritized. “The first 21 days are going to be set aside specifically for women- or veteran-owned businesses or people in socially or economically disadvantaged businesses,” said Sean Kennedy, executive vice president of public affairs at the National Restaurant Association. And $5 billion will go to restaurants that made $500,000 or less in 2019.
Kennedy hopes this means funding will be divided more equitably. But, “it’s just a question of how long the funds will last.”
That’s partly because restaurants are in a big hole. Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, said many of her members are overdue on their rent.
“As far as clearing up that mountain of debt from the last year and trying to help them feel like they can start over, this is really what they need,” she said.
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 110,000 restaurants have closed long term or permanently.
COVID-19 Economy FAQs
When are we going to see more COVID relief direct payments?
Those stimulus checks, as they’re commonly referred to, are for $1,400, but if you got one last time that doesn’t mean you’ll get one this time. Now there’s a hard cutoff for single people making more than $80,000, or married couples who make over $160,000. From the time the COVID relief bill passes and gets signed into law by President Joe Biden, you’ll probably start seeing the payments show up in bank accounts within a couple weeks. That’s for direct deposit. Paper checks take a little longer.
I’m hearing a lot about interest rates. Is it getting more expensive to borrow money?
Expectations of higher inflation as the economy rebounds have investors demanding higher yields to compensate. In turn, the recent surge in bond yields is pushing up the interest rates consumers pay on mortgages and other loans. Economist Scott Hoyt with Moody’s Analytics said rising rates could dampen demand for housing a little and refinancing a little more. Other kinds of consumer spending are less likely to be affected. Interest on auto loans and credit cards are pegged to shorter-term rates, which haven’t been rising as much.
How will the latest round of pandemic relief from the federal government help women?
More than 2 million women have left the workforce since 2020. Many of them did so initially to care for children. The American Rescue Plan, poised to be passed this week, is offering an expanded child tax credit that could give up to $300 a month per child under the age of 6. It also includes nearly $15 billion to help support child care facilities. Even so, experts say child care is still the primary stumbling block for many women who want and need to get back to work.
