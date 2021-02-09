I've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us

To undo Trump’s net neutrality policy, the Biden admin drops a lawsuit

Kimberly Adams Feb 9, 2021
Heard on:
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The net neutrality "pingpong game" has been going on since 2002. Above, then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on net neutrality at a press conference in 2018. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

To undo Trump’s net neutrality policy, the Biden admin drops a lawsuit

Kimberly Adams Feb 9, 2021
Heard on:
The net neutrality "pingpong game" has been going on since 2002. Above, then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks on net neutrality at a press conference in 2018. Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

In today’s installment of “Elections Have Consequences,” the Biden administration has turned its attention to net neutrality. Specifically, to undoing one of the Trump administration’s net neutrality policies by withdrawing from a lawsuit to overturn California’s internet regulations.

As a refresher, the net neutrality debate is about whether internet service providers can give special treatment to one kind of internet traffic over another.

The Obama administration said no, the Trump administration said yes, and that wasn’t even the first round.

Latest Stories on Marketplace

“This pingpong game has now been going on since 2002,” said Gigi Sohn, a fellow at the Georgetown Law Institute for Technology Law & Policy.

California lawmakers didn’t agree with the Trump administration’s position, so the state set its own policy.

Brent Skorup at the Mercatus Center said the goal was to undermine the federal rules.

“In the short term, California’s rules could serve as a de facto net neutrality policy for the nation. And I think that’s intentional. You see California doing this in other areas, like emissions testing,” he said.

That’s why the Trump administration decided to fight the California law.

Now, the Biden administration is dropping that challenge, but that doesn’t mean it’s over, according to Samir Jain, policy director at the Center for Democracy & Technology.

“The lawsuit is actually going to continue, because in addition to the Trump administration, previously, the industry groups had sued to stop the California statute, so that part of the suit still is ongoing,” he said.

But that probably won’t matter much, Sohn said. She expects “that the Biden [Federal Communications Commission] will restore net neutrality and also restore its authority over the broadband industry.”

The only real, long-term resolution may be if Congress rather than one of the agencies makes a final decision.

News and information you need, from a source you trust.

In a world where it’s easier to find disinformation than real information, trustworthy journalism is critical to our democracy and our everyday lives. And you rely on Marketplace to be that objective, credible source, each and every day.

This vital work isn’t possible without you. Marketplace is sustained by our community of Investors—listeners, readers, and donors like you who believe that a free press is essential – and worth supporting.

Stand up for independent news—become a Marketplace Investor today with a donation in any amount.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Will the next round of relief checks be based on 2020 income?
COVID-19
Will the next round of relief checks be based on 2020 income?
Dems' family agenda: tax credits, child care and school aid, paid leave
Dems' family agenda: tax credits, child care and school aid, paid leave
What happens if some relief funds are not spent?
COVID-19
What happens if some relief funds are not spent?
Delayed movie releases ripple through toy industry
COVID-19
Delayed movie releases ripple through toy industry