How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

The law that created OSHA was signed 50 years ago this week

Meghan McCarty Carino Dec 30, 2020
Heard on: Marketplace Morning Report
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Richard Nixon gives the thumbs up as he addresses the White House staff upon his resignation as 37th President of the United States, Washington, D.C., in 1974. His son-in-law, David Eisenhower, is with him on the left. Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The law that created OSHA was signed 50 years ago this week

Meghan McCarty Carino Dec 30, 2020
Richard Nixon gives the thumbs up as he addresses the White House staff upon his resignation as 37th President of the United States, Washington, D.C., in 1974. His son-in-law, David Eisenhower, is with him on the left. Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

This week marks 50 years since President Richard Nixon signed the law that created OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. It protects workers from hazards on the job, which is a role that has taken on new significance during the pandemic. But while workplace safety has become a big issue, the agency’s enforcement resources have gotten smaller.

OSHA oversees about 8 million workplaces in the U.S., and it’s always been a lean operation, according to Deborah Berkowitz with the National Employment Law Project.

“It would take OSHA, even in the best of times, 140, 150 years to get into every workplace just once,” she said. 

Latest Stories on Marketplace

But during the Trump administration, she said, “they were just not replacing inspectors as inspectors retired so that the number of inspectors fell to an all-time low.”

Inspections act as a strong deterrent, according to research from Matt Johnson at Duke University.

“We found on average that one inspection averted about 9% serious injuries over the next couple years,” he said.

He also found publicizing major workplace health and safety violations with press releases significantly improved compliance by other companies located in the same region. President-elect Joe Biden has called for doubling the number of OSHA inspectors. 

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
How Americans are likely to spend the second round of relief checks
COVID-19
How Americans are likely to spend the second round of relief checks
Small businesses still struggling with COVID impacts must consider tax implications, too
COVID-19
Small businesses still struggling with COVID impacts must consider tax implications, too

The clock is ticking!

Donate any amount to help reach our
$500,000 goal.

give now
Stitching opportunity into crisis can erase pain that needs to be felt
COVID-19
Stitching opportunity into crisis can erase pain that needs to be felt

We’re counting down to 2021!

The clock is ticking to make an impact before the year is over.

Help meet our important year-end goal with a donation in any amount today!

GIVE NOW