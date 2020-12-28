Trump’s relief delay causes unemployment confusion

Back for a limited time: the KaiPA pint glass!
Get one, a pair, or a set of four glasses when you give today. But only through Dec. 31!
After several days of delay, President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package. But the president’s delay has caused a lot of confusion about how some of the elements of that relief package will be distributed.
By signing this on Sunday, the president let two key federal pandemic unemployment benefit programs expire briefly, but the one-day gap is a big deal.
Jobless benefits are paid on a weekly basis. When Trump signed the relief bill Sunday, this week had already begun, and it looked like none of the benefits could be given for the week when the bill became law.
Many thought that meant 20 million people would go without the federal jobless benefit extension, the benefit for gig workers and the $300-a-week top-up everyone gets through March.
Ernie Tedeschi, an economist at Evercore ISI, said that could have meant $9 billion or $10 billion in lost relief just for the one week. But that didn’t happen.
The rumor mill was churning: Maybe some of the states could figure out some workarounds, at least to get the $300-a-week payments to apply right away.
Then, Monday afternoon, the New Jersey Labor Department tweeted that according to the federal Labor Department, no one in the two federal pandemic programs will lose a week of benefits after all. The Labor Department didn’t answer Marketplace’s calls.
Michele Evermore at the National Employment Law Project said even if states end up paying for this week, it still might take a couple weeks for all the state unemployment systems to get these federal benefits flowing again, since they did expire. But everyone should get all the back pay they’re entitled to, eventually.
Which essential workers should be prioritized for vaccines?
Front-line health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities are getting the shots first, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Essential workers will be considered next, but with limited vaccine doses and a lot of workers considered essential, the jockeying has already started over which ones should go to the front of the line: meatpacking workers, pilots, bankers and ride-share drivers among them. The CDC will continue to consider how to best distribute the vaccine, but ultimately it’s up to each state to decide who gets the shots when.
Could relaxing patents help poorer countries get vaccines faster?
The world’s poorest countries may not be able to get any vaccine at all until 2024, by one estimate. To deliver vaccines to the world’s poor sooner that, some global health activists want to waive intellectual property protections on vaccines, medicines and diagnostics. India, South Africa and Kenya have asked the World Trade Organization to allow pharmaceutical plants in the developing world to manufacture patented drugs without having to worry about lawsuits. The United States, Britain and the European Union, have repeatedly rejected the proposal at the WTO.
The Pfizer vaccine has to be kept in extreme cold at minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit. And keeping it that cold requires dry ice. Where does that dry ice come from?
Also, is there enough of it to go around? And how much is it going to cost? The demand for dry ice is about to spike, and a whole bunch of industries are worried. Now, dry ice sells for $1 to $3 a pound. While the vaccine gets priority, smaller businesses and nonessential industries may end up losing out.
As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.
Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.
Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.
The KaiPA glass is BACK!
But don’t wait: it goes away when 2020 does.
Back for a limited time: the KaiPA pint glass!
Get one, a pair, or a set of four glasses when you give today. But only through Dec. 31!