How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played

The “cold chain” used by Dippin’ Dots and COVID-19 vaccine

Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Dec 17, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Dippin' Dots on display in New York in 2019. Brian Ach/Getty Images

The “cold chain” used by Dippin’ Dots and COVID-19 vaccine

Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry Dec 17, 2020
Dippin' Dots on display in New York in 2019. Brian Ach/Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

It almost sounds like the setup for a joke: What does the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the coronavirus have in common with Dippin’ Dots?

Except the answer isn’t a punchline: They’re both distributed via a “cold chain.”

Dippin’ Dots, which are a frozen, pelletized ice cream snack often found at sporting events, are made using liquid nitrogen. In order to reach ice cream stands at stadiums or amusement parks, they have to be kept at extremely low temperatures using dry ice — just like the Pfizer vaccines.

Latest Stories on Marketplace

Science journalist Maddie Bender wrote about the comparison between Dippin’ Dots and the coronavirus vaccines for Popular Science. To listen to her conversation with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal, use the media player above.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
How we shop for the holidays is different this year
COVID-19
How we shop for the holidays is different this year
"We're definitely counting on a comeback"
COVID-19
"We're definitely counting on a comeback"

Freedom of the press isn’t free.

Support independent news today.

give now
For small retailers, COVID-19 is changing business, but to what extent?
For small retailers, COVID-19 is changing business, but to what extent?