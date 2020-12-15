How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We have you covered — get your Marketplace face mask today! GIVE NOW

Adidas trying to figure out what to do with Reebok

Andy Uhler Dec 15, 2020
Heard on: Marketplace
Share Now on:
Share
Reebok athletic shoes on display in 2019. The sportswear industry has become more competitive since Adidas acquired the brand. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Chromat

Adidas trying to figure out what to do with Reebok

Andy Uhler Dec 15, 2020
Reebok athletic shoes on display in 2019. The sportswear industry has become more competitive since Adidas acquired the brand. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Chromat

Sportswear company Adidas said Monday it’s considering a sale of the Reebok brand it acquired for about 3 billion euros some 15 years ago. 

Corey Kupfer, a mergers and acquisitions lawyer in New York, said there are basically two kinds of M&A deals.

“One are financial buyers, which is like private equity firms, that kind of stuff. And then the other is this kind of deal, which is a strategic deal,” he said.

Latest Stories on Marketplace

When Adidas bought Reebok, it was trying to compete with Nike in the U.S. and wanted to leverage Reebok’s established relationships with professional sports leagues.

After a reboot in 2016 that ushered in endorsement deals with singer Ariana Grande and rapper Cardi B, Reebok turned a profit in 2018, but the success was short-lived. 

Shawn Grain Carter, professor of fashion business management at the Fashion Institute of Technology, said nowadays there’s so much competition in the sportswear and athletic leisure space that Reebok has become a drain on Adidas’ resources. 

“With so much opportunity to sell so many different types of products in this category, you’ve got to have sharp marketing so your customer is really clear about why they should remain loyal to you and continue to purchase your particular product,” she said.

Reebok will also have to invest in research and development to stand out from the others. 

But Stephen Shapiro, professor of sports and entertainment management at the University of South Carolina, said there’s still considerable brand equity there. Reebok just has to decide exactly what it wants to be.

“I think there is an opportunity for them to be successful and maybe more of that niche market and not have to feel that Reebok’s trying to compete as they historically were trying to do with a Nike or an Adidas,” he said.

Adidas said a sale of Reebok was one of the options it was considering as part of a five-year strategic plan it is set to present in March.

As a nonprofit news organization, our future depends on listeners like you who believe in the power of public service journalism.

Your investment in Marketplace helps us remain paywall-free and ensures everyone has access to trustworthy, unbiased news and information, regardless of their ability to pay.

Donate today — in any amount — to become a Marketplace Investor. Now more than ever, your commitment makes a difference.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
More employers are expected to shift to hybrid workplaces
COVID-19
More employers are expected to shift to hybrid workplaces
Biden labor agenda could shift momentum back to unions, low-wage workers
Biden labor agenda could shift momentum back to unions, low-wage workers

Protect your assets!

Get our new face mask when you give in any amount.

Donate Today
Which countries' economies are doing best? Those that beat the virus.
COVID-19
Which countries' economies are doing best? Those that beat the virus.