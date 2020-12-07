What it will take to persuade people to get a COVID-19 vaccine

A recent Pew Research poll shows 60% of Americans would definitely or probably get a COVID-19 vaccine if one were available today. That’s an improvement in vaccine confidence over previous surveys, but 21% still said they do not intend to get vaccinated and are “pretty sure” more information won’t change their minds.

Even a small uptick in acceptance would be a big deal. An increase of just 5% is considered a success, said Noel Brewer, who researches vaccination behavior at the University of North Carolina. But it won’t come easy.

“There’s no single intervention that’s going to get us to high vaccination rates,” he said. “We’re gonna have to do a little of everything. We’re gonna have to try 20 things all at once.”

Having famous people get vaccinated on camera is one tactic. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have already volunteered. And surely celebrities will be getting their shots on social media. Star power has been persuasive before. In 1956, Elvis Presley got vaccinated for polio live on “The Ed Sullivan Show.” Not long after, he made a public service announcement to try to convince children to get the shot.

What doesn’t influence decisions, said Brewer, is doomsday warnings about the virus or scientific explanations about the vaccine. And pleading with people to do it for grandma and grandpa isn’t likely to change many minds. otherwise it would have worked for masks.

“Interventions that focus on what people think and say may or may not be effective. But it’s the ones that focus on what they do that are hugely effective,” Brewer said.

It’s all about convenience: Make it easy to get the vaccine. Make it free. Offer appointments all day long. Administer vaccines at convenient and visible places like pharmacies and grocery stores or maybe even at work.

“It shows that, oh this is available at lots of places, lots of people are doing it, this is a routine part of life,” said Gretchen Chapman, a psychology professor who researches decision-making and health behaviors at Carnegie Mellon University.

Eventually we may reach a point where enough people are vaccinated that it just seems like the right thing to do. “So we’re very social creatures and we want to follow what others like us are doing and identify with the groups that are important to us,” Chapman said.

There’s another factor that could play into people’s willingness to get the COVID vaccine, one that hasn’t been a consideration with measles or the flu: the economy.

“I mean, there’s an argument that basically suppressing the disease is going to be economically beneficial because we’ll get society back to normal,” said Keith Holyoak, a psychology professor at UCLA who’s studied strategies to influence vaccine skeptics.

The economic crisis is a health crisis. And to get people working and spending again, we need to solve the health part first.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs Are states ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccines? Claire Hannan, executive director of the nonprofit Association of Immunization Managers, which represents state health officials, said states have been making good progress in their preparations. And we could have several vaccines pretty soon. But states still need more funding, she said. Hannan doesn’t think a lack of additional funding would hold up distribution initially, but it could cause problems down the road. “It’s really worrisome that Congress may not pass funding or that there’s information circulating saying that states don’t need additional funding,” she said. How is the service industry dealing with the return of coronavirus restrictions? Without another round of something like the Paycheck Protection Program, which kept a lot of businesses afloat during the pandemic’s early stages, the outlook is bleak for places like restaurants. Some in the San Francisco Bay Area, for example, only got one week of indoor dining back before cases rose and restrictions went back into effect. Restaurant owners are revamping their business models in an effort to survive while waiting to see if they’ll be able to get more aid. How are hospitals handling the nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases? As the pandemic surges and more medical professionals themselves are coming down with COVID, nearly 1 in 5 hospitals in the country report having a critical shortage of staff, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services. One of the knock-on effects of staff shortages is that people who have other medical needs are being asked to wait. Read More Collapse