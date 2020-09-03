A 2018 Supreme Court tax decision is helping state budgets during the pandemic

You were always supposed to pay taxes on the stuff you bought online. But until recently, states could not require online retailers to collect those taxes.

“Individuals who purchased goods were expected to keep track of the untaxed items they purchased and remit to the state,” said Jared Walczak, vice president of state projects at the Tax Foundation.

As you might imagine, “compliance was incredibly low,” he said. “Barely anyone did it.”

States were losing hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes a year.

Then came the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in the case South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. The court ruled that states could pass legislation requiring online retailers to collect taxes on their behalf.

Turns out, that came at a good time.

“With the pandemic and so many people staying home, that has caused a significant increase in the amount of purchases that are online,” said Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar.

People are buying laptops and bike shorts and patio furniture online, and before the Supreme Court decision, Texas would not have collected taxes on most of those purchases.

The state estimated it would bring in an additional $500 million a year because of this ruling. It’s actually collecting double that.

Meanwhile, in Kansas, tax revenue is up by 9% compared to this time last year, in part because of this decision.

“I think it’s actually helping the states quite a bit,” said Lucy Dadayan, senior research associate at the Urban Institute. “Every single state that I have been looking at has been reporting substantial increase in sales tax revenues from online sales.”

She said a lot of states are still seeing their revenue drop overall.

In Texas, it’s down by 3.4% this fiscal year.

COVID-19 Economy FAQs What’s going on with extra COVID-19 unemployment benefits? It’s been weeks since President Donald Trump signed an executive memorandum that was supposed to get the federal government back into the business of topping up unemployment benefits, to $400 a week. Few states, however, are currently paying even part of the benefit that the president promised. And, it looks like, in most states, the maximum additional benefit unemployment recipients will be able to get is $300. What’s the latest on evictions? For millions of Americans, things are looking grim. Unemployment is high, and pandemic eviction moratoriums have expired in states across the country. And as many people already know, eviction is something that can haunt a person’s life for years. For instance, getting evicted can make it hard to rent again. And that can lead to spiraling poverty. Which retailers are requiring that people wear masks when shopping? And how are they enforcing those rules? Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, CVS, Home Depot, Costco — they all have policies that say shoppers are required to wear a mask. When an employee confronts a customer who refuses, the interaction can spin out of control, so many of these retailers are telling their workers to not enforce these mandates. But, just having them will actually get more people to wear masks. You can find answers to more questions on unemployment benefits and COVID-19 here. Read More Collapse