The National Federation of Independent Businesses releases its small business confidence report Tuesday.

In June, small businesses were more optimistic about the economy because states were starting to reopen. But now, some businesses say they are still struggling.

Christina Blanch owns Aw Yeah, a comic book store in Muncie, Indiana, that’s open for business. Back when the pandemic started in March, she said she was pretty worried. She’s still concerned.

“Some days, I’m like, this is not gonna work. We should just cut our losses and stop now,” she said.

Small businesses, like Blanch’s, add up to big business for the economy, according to Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia University’s Business School.

“Without a robust small business economy, we can’t envision any kind of meaningful recovery,” Cohen said.

He said there needs to be a more comprehensive stimulus package to help those businesses stay afloat.

Back in Indiana, Blanch is determined.

“I will not go down without a fight,” she said. “I have put everything that I have in this business.”

She said she isn’t getting much foot traffic at her store. Most of her sales, for the moment, are online.

