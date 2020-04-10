As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
State workers under pressure to keep up with soaring unemployment
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
State workers under pressure to keep up with soaring unemployment
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
Over the last three weeks, almost 17 million workers have filed for unemployment benefits. Businesses across the country have had to close their doors to customers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The incredible surge in unemployment claims is putting a huge amount of pressure on the public service workers processing them, according to their unions.
“It’s strenuous, I mean, you feel like the days fly, but the mental stress when you’re home really hits at that time. It’s heavy,” said Helen Esposito, an unemployment claims processor in New York State.
She’s been in the job for almost 30 years and seen other unemployment spikes, like after 9/11, the Great Recession and Hurricane Sandy.
“If you put all of those situations together and times them by three — this is what we’re looking at,” Esposito said.
Unions that represent public employees say many can’t work from home and some are putting in long hours, including weekends.
Thea Lee, president of the Economic Policy Institute, said the next federal relief package should provide more support to state and local governments.
“If we don’t do that, they will start cutting back, firing people, cutting hours, in the next couple of months,” Lee said. She added that having fewer public service employees doing things like processing unemployment claims, runs the risk of exacerbating the economic crisis for everyone.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Make today make sense with our new 10-minute daily Make Me Smart podcast.