Although college campuses are closed, some schools in Tennessee have kept 3D printers humming to make face shields for health workers in the absence of other protective gear. Volunteers around the country are also sewing face masks. Although these masks may not be hospital grade, they could help preserve surgical masks for those who really need them.

Related Stories

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.