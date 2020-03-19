White House may send out $1,000 checks to adults, $500 to children

The Trump administration wants to send $1,000 checks to every adult and $500 to every child over the next three weeks, according to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

Mnuchin mentioned these figures in an interview with Fox Business this morning. “For a family of four, that’s a $3,000 payment,” he said.

Despite Mnuchin’s claim that the government would “get this out” in three weeks, experts say it will likely take longer.

Douglas Holtz-Eakin, who served on President Bush’s Council of Economic Advisors and is currently president of the American Action Forum, said it would take six weeks at minimum to get a plan like this this set up and executed.

“It’s not particularly efficient — people don’t update their records, and there are a lot of checks that will not find their intended recipients,” he told Marketplace.

If the COVID-19 crisis is still considered a national emergency six weeks later, Mnuchin said that the White House would deliver another $3,000.

The government will be able to send these deposits because it has your information based on W-2s and tax returns, according to Louise Sheiner, policy director for the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution.

But would undocumented immigrants qualify to receive this money?

Sheiner pointed out that many undocumented Americans do file taxes, using what’s called an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, issued by the IRS. But in 2008, they were denied checks as part of an economic stimulus package.

“This would depend entirely on how the legislation is written,” Sheiner said over email. “We’ll have to wait and see.”

The Trump administration’s plan is part of a more than $1 trillion package to defend the economy against the COVID-19 crisis.

The plan will need to be approved by Congress. While the Senate is controlled by Republicans, Democratic leaders have expressed their disapproval with some of the Trump administration’s proposals, arguing they don’t go far enough.

“A single $1,000 check would help someone pay their landlord in March, but what happens after that?” asked Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday.

