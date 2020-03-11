Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

The COVID-19 crisis isn't 2008 ... yet

Mar 11, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

How COVID-19 will shape economic stimulus

Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser Mar 11, 2020
Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center in 2008 in Philadelphia. Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

Economic stimulus checks are prepared for printing at the Philadelphia Financial Center in 2008 in Philadelphia. Jeff Fusco/Getty Images
As fears surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak continue to cause turmoil in the financial markets, the Trump administration is planning a stimulus package, hoping to offset the effects of economic downturn. But with a health crisis as the culprit, the aid could look quite different from packages in the past, when financial systems were the source of chaos.

Louise Sheiner is a senior fellow of economic studies at The Brookings Institution. She spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about what an economic stimulus plan would need today, despite the cost.

“If we let this thing get into a very bad economic outcome, that’s a huge downside,” Sheiner said. “The cost of doing too much is just not that very high right now with interest rates so low.”

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
