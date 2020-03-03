How the Fed responds to crisis

Support independent news you trust AND get the new Marketplace T-shirt!
Your choice of fitted v-neck or relaxed crew when you donate $30 or more.
The Federal Reserve announced Tuesday morning it’s making an emergency half percentagepoint rate cut, as fears continue to mount about the global spread of COVID-19. Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Daniel Tarullo, a former member of the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors and professor at Harvard Law School, about what the central bank’s decision process may have been like.
“The mood was probably a fairly somber one,” Tarullo said. “I suspect a lot of preliminary discussions were held last week.”
Despite the rate cut, the Dow fell 700 points today. Tarullo said the market reaction implies that the Fed’s announcement may have further worried people about the severity of COVID-19.
Click the audio player above to hear the interview.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Support independent news you trust AND get the new Marketplace T-shirt!
Your choice of fitted v-neck or relaxed crew when you donate $30 or more.