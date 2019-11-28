Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Walk, run, fly

Nov 28, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,157 Episodes
Marketplace 3,981 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,687 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 157 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 118 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 26 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes

“Decade of Fire” shows how the people of the Bronx saved their neighborhood

Amy Scott and Bennett Purser Nov 28, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Robert Foster and a woman moving beams on Kelly Street. Foster is the former the executive director of Banana Kelly, which rehabilitated South Bronx apartment buildings into affordable and livable housing.
Courtesy Eric Wingate

Fires consumed New York City’s South Bronx throughout the 1970s. One year alone saw more than 4,000 fires set to the area’s apartment buildings, leveling entire city blocks and displacing countless families.

The neighborhood had been ruled by discriminatory housing policies for decades, affecting the mostly black and Puerto Rican tenants who called the Bronx their home. While some of the fires were the result of property neglect by landlords, many residents suspected arson. A new film, “Decade of Fire,” asks who caused these fires and explores the economic conditions that caused the neighborhood to burn. 

Firefighters in the South Bronx. (Joey Conzo)

Vivian Vázquez Irizarry, who produced and co-directed the film, is herself a child of the South Bronx. She spent hours collecting interviews with survivors and examining city records and insurance claims by landlords. In the end, she uncovered the political and financial forces that set the Bronx ablaze, and in the film tells the story of how its residents banded together to save their homes. She spoke with Marketplace’s Amy Scott about her work.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

Vázquez Irizarry, her dad and siblings on Leggett Avenue, 1968. (Carmen Rosado)

“Decade of Fire” is streaming now on PBS.org

Official trailer for “Decade of Fire.”

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.