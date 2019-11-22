Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Employers better start saying, "Ok zoomer."

Nov 22, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,145 Episodes
Marketplace 3,976 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,683 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 156 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 117 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 25 Episodes

Employers, ignore the nuances of Gen Z at your peril

David Brancaccio, Candace Manriquez Wrenn, Erika Soderstrom, and Daniel Shin Nov 22, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jonah Stillman (L) and David Stillman founded Gen Z Guru.
Courtesy of Gen Z Guru

As the millennial generation gets older and starts to transition into management level jobs, recruiters and researchers are paying more attention to Generation Z — the colloquial label used for people born in the mid 1990s through 2015 — as more and more of them enter the workforce.

But employers shouldn’t confuse Gen Zers with their older millennial counterparts, according to father-son duo David and Jonah Stillman, founders of the management consulting firm Gen Z Guru.

A member of Gen Z himself, Jonah says employers should never confuse his generation with millennials because their sensibilities toward the workplace and their economic values are vastly different.

“When millennials enter the early stages of their career, statistically, they said the number one thing they want from their employer is meaning,” said Jonah Stillman. “The number one thing we [Gen Zers] look for in an employer is pay and salary. And it makes sense as we grew up in the recession.

But that doesn’t mean Gen Z doesn’t care about the world, according to Jonah’s father David Stillman.

“Realistic is what they are,” said the elder Stillman. “Just very pragmatic and realistic because they saw the recession, they saw things stripped from their parents, they saw a lot of millennials sitting on mounds of college debt. And so they’re saying, ‘look, I need to be making a salary first and foremost in order to survive.'”

Gen Zers can also be more entrepreneurial, according to the younger Stillman. That means employers should expect them to have a side-gig or two.

“It used to be the decision that my dad’s generation had to make is, ‘do I go work for a company? Or do I go off on my own and try to start it?’ And my generation can do both,” said Jonah.

Click on the audio player to listen to the interview.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.