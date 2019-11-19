Iraqi youth use art to protest

Mass protests have broken out in countries from Hong Kong to Bolivia. They’ve been sparked by different reasons — some protesters are angry about corruption, some want more job opportunities. But they all want a better life.

In the first of a series of global snapshots, we hear from Israa Saadi al Jabouri, an Iraqi student living in the capital Baghdad.

Anti-government protests in Iraq began this October amid high unemployment and anger about corruption and poor public services. Authorities have been trying to exert control through curfews and a near-total internet blackout.

More than 300 people have died since the start of the protests, according to the Iraqi parliament’s human rights committee. Thousands more have been injured.

Artists like Israa are taking to the streets not just to voice their feelings, but to paint them on the bullet-riddled walls of Baghdad.

Colourful hands after a day of painting (Credit: Israa Saadi al Jabouri)