Nov 11, 2019
The Army needs Gen Zers, but will they answer the call?

Bennett Purser and Kai Ryssdal Nov 11, 2019
An image from the Army's newest campaign hoping to recruit members of Generation Z.
U.S. Army

The United States Army launched the new “What’s Your Warrior” campaign this Veterans Day, aimed at recruiting Generation Z, the portion of the population born starting around 1997. Even though the oldest are at prime enlistment age, the Army has struggled to connect with this generation. It even missed its recruitment goals in 2018. 

One of the challenges is competing with a strong economy and low unemployment.

Brig. Gen. Alex Fink is leading the efforts to recruit Generation Z. (Courtesy of U.S. Army)

So instead of spotlighting the combat experience this time, the Army is focusing on the 150 career opportunities within the military. Digital ads, social media and television commercials will show how the military employs skills in science and medicine, cybersecurity, technology and communication, among others. The campaign plans to feature the personal stories of soldiers who’ve had career success in the service.

“Competing for that Gen Z population in a great economy, like we have right now, it takes an organization and a lot effort to ensure we keep the Army in their consideration,” said Brig. Gen. Alex Fink.

Fink leads the Army’s new marketing branch. He spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about how the Army is addressing these recruitment challenges and why he believes this campaign will inspire Generation Z.

A promotional video from the U.S. Army’s “What’s Your Warrior” campaign.
 
