Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

They bought some land in Reno, just to watch rents rise

Nov 8, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,114 Episodes
Marketplace 3,966 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,673 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 154 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 115 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 23 Episodes
The Season

Chinese shoppers may boycott U.S. goods on Singles Day

Erika Beras Nov 8, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Employees sort packages ahead of Singles Day in Huaibei in China's eastern Anhui province in 2017. Singles Day is a shopping spree held every Nov. 11.
STR/AFP via Getty Images

The biggest shopping day of the year is coming, and it isn’t Black Friday or Cyber Monday. In fact, it’s more than twice as big as both of those combined in terms of total sales. It’s the Chinese shopping event Singles Day on 11/11 (all those ones stand for single people — get it?) Chinese shoppers will spend tens of billions of dollars. But this year, they may not be buying as much from the United States.

A new poll from research firm AlixPartners found that 78% of Chinese consumers say they’re less likely to buy American brands for the holiday.

“There is this general perception that with the trade war, the American government isn’t exactly playing fair, and it’s really hurting the local companies, and they feel like it’s been unfairly targeted,” said Shanghai-based Jason Ong with AlixPartners. 

That may mean trouble for U.S. companies. Ong said retail stalwarts Nike or Apple may weather the storm, but smaller companies may feel the impact. 

But even if consumers want to avoid buying U.S. goods, Ali Shourideh, an economist at Carnegie Mellon University, said it’s hard to know which goods those are.

“We produce something in the U.S., we ship it to Canada, Canada adds something to it and then ships it to China and then comes back to the U.S., and so on and so forth,” he said.

Finally, Ong at AlixPartners said what consumers say they’ll do isn’t always what they actually do. 

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

The Season
Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.