Marketplace Morning Report

Aging into financial risk

Oct 25, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

New “Call of Duty” game expected to be the best-selling video game of the year

Erika Beras Oct 25, 2019
Visitors wait to try out the latest version of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" during the press day at the 2019 Gamescom gaming trade fair on Aug. 20, 2019 in Cologne, Germany.
Lukas Schulze/Getty Images

The latest edition of the blockbuster video game “Call of Duty” comes out today. “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” is expected to be full of realistic, violent scenes and expected to sell millions of units before the end of the year.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.