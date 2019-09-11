U.S. manufacturing is slipping into a recession

The American manufacturing sector loved President Donald Trump during his first two years in office. With a promise to revive the industry, companies created new jobs and investment, fueled by optimism from Trump’s “America First” agenda.
Last week, though, U.S. factories reported they’re contracting and slipping into a recession as the industry deals with tremendous uncertainty in the trade war.
Shawn Donnan, a senior writer at Bloomberg, spoke with “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal about what this might mean for the president, who faces an election, and possibly a larger recession, on the horizon. His article on U.S. manufacturing is in the latest issue of Bloomberg Businessweek.
“A lot less people work in manufacturing today, but it’s where they work that matters, in America’s industrial heartland,” Donnan said. “Those same states are going to matter next year in the election.”
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.