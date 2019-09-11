The California legislature has passed a bill that aims to force app-based platforms like Uber and Lyft to reclassify as employees some workers currently defined as independent contractors.
So-called “gig” work on app-based technology platforms has increased dramatically since the Great Recession. But, taken as a whole, non-traditional work arrangements (including freelance and independent contractor work, contract, temporary and on-call work) have not risen dramatically as a share of work done by the U.S. labor force.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest report, “Contingent and Alternative Employment Arrangements Summary” found that, in 2017, there were 10.6 million people who considered “independent contractor” their main job, amounting to 6.9% of total employment.
A study published last year by freelance platform Upwork and Freelancers Union found that 35% of Americans did some kind of freelance work in 2018.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.