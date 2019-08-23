Atlanta museum charts computers’ evolution over time

Lonnie Mimms has spent the last few decades collecting artifacts from the earliest days of computing. In July, the Atlanta real estate developer opened the Computer Museum of America to showcase some of his 250,000-plus piece collection.

Visitors can see an early Apple I in a timeline of computer history, several dozen Cray supercomputers and an exhibit dedicated to the science and technology that got us to space. Mimms has also replaced panels on some machines with Plexiglass, so visitors can see how they were wired.