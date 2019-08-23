Atlanta museum charts computers’ evolution over time

Lonnie Mimms has spent the last few decades collecting artifacts from the earliest days of computing. In July, the Atlanta real estate developer opened the Computer Museum of America to showcase some of his 250,000-plus piece collection.
Visitors can see an early Apple I in a timeline of computer history, several dozen Cray supercomputers and an exhibit dedicated to the science and technology that got us to space. Mimms has also replaced panels on some machines with Plexiglass, so visitors can see how they were wired.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.