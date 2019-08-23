Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Atlanta museum charts computers’ evolution over time

Stephen Fowler Aug 23, 2019
One of the earliest known computers, a Datapoint 2200, sits in a glass case at the Computer Museum of America.
Stephen Fowler/Georgia Public Broadcasting

Lonnie Mimms has spent the last few decades collecting artifacts from the earliest days of computing. In July, the Atlanta real estate developer opened the Computer Museum of America to showcase some of his 250,000-plus piece collection.

Visitors can see an early Apple I in a timeline of computer history, several dozen Cray supercomputers and an exhibit dedicated to the science and technology that got us to space. Mimms has also replaced panels on some machines with Plexiglass, so visitors can see how they were wired.

