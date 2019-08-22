This week, Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders unveiled a plan to double membership in unions by making it easier for workers to organize. Several other Democratic candidates are promising policies to revive labor unions, too. Union membership has declined dramatically over the past several decades in the United States, from a high of about one-third of workers in the postwar era to just 6% today. The bulk of those losses have been seen in private sector unions.
A new report from the Brookings Institution explores what’s contributed to the decline and how unions’ diminishing power affects all workers. Union members earn 15% to 20% more than equivalent workers at nonunion shops, and as membership has shrunk, wage growth for low- and middle-rung workers has stalled and income inequality has grown.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.