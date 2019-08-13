Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 126: What does your privacy mean to you?

Aug 13, 2019
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Tumblr was an early social media favorite. What happened?

Jack Stewart Aug 13, 2019
Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tumblr

Verizon is offloading the social blogging platform Tumblr to Automattic, the company that owns the online publishing tool WordPress.

The two companies haven’t revealed the price, but it’s reported to be a “nominal” sum. Pretty surprising, considering Yahoo paid more than a billion dollars for Tumblr in 2013. 

Tumblr was one of the early success stories of social media, but now it looks set to go the way of MySpace and others, drifting into internet obscurity.

Experts say this is part of the cycle of life for most online platforms, but there could still be a future for Tumblr.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

