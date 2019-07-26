Featured Now Workplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableBrexitHow We Survive

Are you saving for college for your kids?

Samantha Fields Jul 26, 2019
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

We recently asked how you paid for college. Now we want to know: if you’re a parent, are you saving for college for your kids? Or not?

If you are saving, when did you start? How much and where are you saving, and do you feel like it’s enough?

If you’re not saving, why not? What’s standing in your way? Is it a financial reason, or does it just feel overwhelming?

Share your experience using the form below.

