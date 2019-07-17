Heat waves reveal another cost of climate change
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
A massive heat wave is rolling across the country this week, with extreme and potentially dangerous temperatures in the Midwest and on parts of the East Coast.
A new study by the Union of Concerned Scientists predicts climate change will bring more extreme heat. There’s a health risk there, as well as danger for some crops. According to research from the International Labour Organization and others, rising temperatures linked to climate change also have a major effect on global productivity.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Marketplace Investors
make public service
journalism possible.
Thank you for doing your part!