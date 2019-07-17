A massive heat wave is rolling across the country this week, with extreme and potentially dangerous temperatures in the Midwest and on parts of the East Coast.

A new study by the Union of Concerned Scientists predicts climate change will bring more extreme heat. There’s a health risk there, as well as danger for some crops. According to research from the International Labour Organization and others, rising temperatures linked to climate change also have a major effect on global productivity.

