What is it about money that makes you uncomfortable?
It’s not easy to talk about money.
In fact, hardly anything is easy when it comes to money. That’s why we launched our podcast “This Is Uncomfortable.” Each week host Reema Khrais brings you a new story about life and how money messes with it.
We’ve heard from one couple navigating a severe imbalance in student loan debt, a woman made to feel like she couldn’t show emotion at work and we’ve parsed the many jobs we do at home.
Now we want to hear from you. What makes you uncomfortable about money? What are the awkward conversations we need to be having? Let us know in the form below.
