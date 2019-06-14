Tyson Foods, one of the world’s largest meat processors, is getting into the not-meat market. It’s betting that people who don’t want to eat one of the millions of chickens it processes every day might be more interested in a pea-protein-based alternative or a plant-meat mix. It’s not the only company that wants a chunk of the fast-growing meat-replacement market.
