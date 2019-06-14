Featured Now This Is UncomfortableWorkplace CultureBrains and LossesHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Who decided salt and pepper go together?

Jun 14, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,801 Episodes
Marketplace 3,861 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,568 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 132 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 104 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 2 Episodes

Paid paternity leave is still elusive for many U.S. fathers, report finds

Marielle Segarra Jun 14, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A United Nations report looking into paternity (and maternity) leave policies in over 40 middle- and high-income countries finds the United States unique in its lack of federal laws mandating those types of leave for both new fathers and new mothers.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
give now

Donate today to ensure a bright future for Marketplace – and get our limited edition sunglasses!