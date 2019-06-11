Donate $30 (or more) in honor of Marketplace’s 30th anniversary and it will be matched dollar for dollar by the Kendeda Fund!
Billboard has long been the industry marker for which records — or these days albums or streams — are the most popular in the country.
But increasingly, artists are tying album sales to purchases of concert tickets or a keychain or an energy drink. This tends to inflate record sales and, subsequently, an artist’s place in the charts. This controversial practice is known as bundling.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.
Donate $30 or more TODAY and your investment in Marketplace goes twice as far, thanks to a dollar-for-dollar match from the Kendeda Fund!