How virtual reality might help surgeons master new medical devices
The proliferation of implantable medical devices has made it hard to keep surgeons up to date on how to use them properly.
For decades, sales reps have provided support in operating rooms, and medical device manufacturers have flown out surgeons to train in their cadaver labs.
But now there’s a company experimenting with featuring products on a virtual reality training platform as a way to get surgeons up to speed. For the device manufacturers, the hope is this might also drive adoption of their newest technologies.
