Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This is Uncomfortable

Introducing "This is Uncomfortable"

Jun 3, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share on
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,775 Episodes
Marketplace 3,851 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,559 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 130 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 103 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 24 Episodes
This is Uncomfortable 1 Episodes

How virtual reality might help surgeons master new medical devices

Blake Farmer Jun 3, 2019
Share Now on:
Share SHARE
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED EMBED
In a simulated exercise, third-year orthopedic surgery resident J.P. Wanner practices making repairs to a dislocated hip on Osso VR's virtual reality platform. Vanderbilt University Medical Center is among a dozen institutions test piloting the technology.
Blake Farmer

The proliferation of implantable medical devices has made it hard to keep surgeons up to date on how to use them properly.

For decades, sales reps have provided support in operating rooms, and medical device manufacturers have flown out surgeons to train in their cadaver labs.

But now there’s a company experimenting with featuring products on a virtual reality training platform as a way to get surgeons up to speed. For the device manufacturers, the hope is this might also drive adoption of their newest technologies.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Your donation matters…but where does it go?

Kai explains how Marketplace Investors make a difference.

Learn more