Episode 114: Antitrust the process

Episode 114: Antitrust the process

May 21, 2019
Postal Service experiments with driverless mail trucks

Jack Stewart May 21, 2019
One of the trucks being used in the trial.
TuSimple

The U.S. Postal Service is making a move into autonomous long-haul trucking. In a limited trial, it will run five round-trip routes on interstate highways between Dallas and Phoenix.

  • The U.S.P.S. is partnering with a San Diego autonomous driving technology company, TuSimple
  • Trucks will carry someone who can take the wheel if something goes wrong
  • The U.S.P.S. is interested in driverless trucking as a way to cut costs and speed deliveries
  • Trucks might be a natural fit for automation — routes are simpler and more repetitive than those traveled by passenger vehicles
  • Autonomous trucking is seen as a possible solution to a chronic and growing shortage of long-haul truckers

