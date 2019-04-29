Taylor Swift performs onstage during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. - Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Have you heard about the recent, big-name world premiere? No, not the superheroes — we’re talking about "ME!", Taylor Swift’s new video and single. Fans’ anticipation built to a fever pitch as countdown clocks ticked towards the music video’s debut on YouTube at midnight on April 26. The music business has been aggressively promoting premieres of videos since MTV’s heyday — anybody remember TRL? — but Swift released her tune with the help of a new YouTube feature designed to more effectively hype up video drops like hers.

