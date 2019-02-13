The "Nordic Diet" is a way of eating that gourmet chefs in Scandinavia started championing about 15 years ago. It's about giving a modern twist to traditional Scandinavian cooking, with more vegetables like cabbage, turnips, leeks, and beetroot, as well as whole grains, nuts, and lingonberries galore. There's a big emphasis on local sourcing, and even foraging for food in the wild for hardcore followers. Now the diet has moved mainstream.
