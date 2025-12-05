What is your Spotify listening age?

Marcus Collins listened to a lot of Boyz II Men this year. Like, a lot a lot.

“I’m in the top 0.6% of global fandom for Boyz II Men. They are the GOATS,” he said.

Collins, who’s a marketing professor at the University of Michigan, got this stat from his Spotify Wrapped. Of course, he shared his results on social media. He said Spotify has found a way to make marketing not feel like marketing.

“The best advertisers don’t talk about the features and benefits,” he said. “Instead, they find you inside the product.”

If you are a Spotify user (and also maybe if you aren’t), you probably know what time of year it is: Spotify Wrapped is being shared all over social media. The streaming company runs this marketing campaign every December taking user data and AI to create a personalized year-in-review for every Spotify listener.

It’s a marketing tactic that’s becoming more common, too.

More brands are leveraging user data, AI, and social media to create customized marketing. Think, a food delivery app giving you a coupon for a sandwich shop you just walked past or TikTok and Instagram filters that turn your face into a Lego figure.

Thing is, this marketing and advertising can border on feeling a little too personal, according to Shilpa V. Rao, a marketing professor at Virginia Tech.

“Some people hate it, some people love it, but pretty much that is where everything is headed,” she said.

And it’s effective. Rao didn’t get a Spotify Wrapped; her account is too new. But she’s kind of disappointed. “It’s some sort of a fear of missing out.”

FOMO is a real marketing tactic — one that can coax people into paying for a subscription.