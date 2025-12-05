Marketplace®

Daily business news and economic stories
Dec 5, 2025

What is your Spotify listening age?

It's that time of year again — Spotify Wrapped marketing is going viral. 

Companiesby Kristin Schwab
Spotify whips up the Spotify Wrapped campaign each December, and plenty of consumers don't want FOMO.
Courtesy Spotify

Marcus Collins listened to a lot of Boyz II Men this year. Like, a lot a lot.

“I’m in the top 0.6% of global fandom for Boyz II Men. They are the GOATS,” he said.

Collins, who’s a marketing professor at the University of Michigan, got this stat from his Spotify Wrapped. Of course, he shared his results on social media. He said Spotify has found a way to make marketing not feel like marketing.

“The best advertisers don’t talk about the features and benefits,” he said. “Instead, they find you inside the product.”

If you are a Spotify user (and also maybe if you aren’t), you probably know what time of year it is: Spotify Wrapped is being shared all over social media. The streaming company runs this marketing campaign every December taking user data and AI to create a personalized year-in-review for every Spotify listener.

It’s a marketing tactic that’s becoming more common, too.

More brands are leveraging user data, AI, and social media to create customized marketing. Think, a food delivery app giving you a coupon for a sandwich shop you just walked past or TikTok and Instagram filters that turn your face into a Lego figure.

Thing is, this marketing and advertising can border on feeling a little too personal, according to Shilpa V. Rao, a marketing professor at Virginia Tech.

“Some people hate it, some people love it, but pretty much that is where everything is headed,” she said.

And it’s effective. Rao didn’t get a Spotify Wrapped; her account is too new. But she’s kind of disappointed. “It’s some sort of a fear of missing out.”

FOMO is a real marketing tactic — one that can coax people into paying for a subscription.

