John Legere (R), CEO and President of T-Mobile US, and Marcelo Claure, Executive Chairman of Sprint, testify about the T-Mobile and Sprint merger during a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, February 13, 2019. - SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Representatives from T-Mobile and Sprint are on Capitol Hill today and tomorrow to discuss a planned $26 billion merger. Some argue the merger will limit competition in the telecom space, while those in favor say it’ll expedite the move to 5G technology. A few things that’ll surely be discussed in the hearings.

