Social worker Pam Harrison holds a sign protesting the government shutdown at the James V. Hansen Federal Building on January 10, 2019 in Ogden, Utah. - Natalie Behring/Getty Images

An estimated 800,000 government employees who are either working without pay or furloughed are set to miss out on a second paycheck Friday thanks to the ongoing partial government shutdown. The loss of another paycheck adds another complication for federal workers who have to pay child support.

