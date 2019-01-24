The Milken Institute released its annual report entitled “Best-Performing Cities: Where America's Jobs are Created and Sustained.” Researchers analyzed economic data like jobs growth, wages and technology output, across nearly 400 metropolitan areas. They found that growing competition for talent is pushing companies to expand into new regions. So what makes the difference for cities that are booming?
Click the audio player above to hear the full story
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO
Follow Andy Uhler at @andy_uhler.