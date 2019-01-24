Magazine publisher Condé Nast has announced that it’ll be putting all of its titles behind paywalls by 2020. It’s already done so for three of its magazines: The New Yorker, Wired, and Vanity Fair. Now, it’ll extend the paywall model to its other brands, including the online-only Ars Technica and Teen Vogue.
Click the audio player above to hear the full story.
“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VABEFORE YOU GO
Follow Marielle Segarra at @mariellesegarra.